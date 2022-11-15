Concert Preview: These Wellspring dances might make you laugh

This weekend is the annual Fall Concert of Dance by Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers. Held at the Wellspring Theatre in the Epic Center, the performances are at 8 pm Friday and Saturday, and Sunday at 2 pm, Nov 18-20. Artistic director Cori Terry and associate artistic director Marisa Bainan talk to Cara Lieurance about the “Little Worlds” program and the humor and happiness that infect some of the pieces.

Bianan also discusses the Wellspring Academy, which continues to offer adult and youth classes. Terry reveals improvements to the theatre, including a new lightboard and projector, which will dramatically improve the look of concerts in the Wellspring Theatre.