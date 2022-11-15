© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert Preview: These Wellspring dances might make you laugh

Cara Lieurance
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST
Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers

This weekend is the annual Fall Concert of Dance by Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers. Held at the Wellspring Theatre in the Epic Center, the performances are at 8 pm Friday and Saturday, and Sunday at 2 pm, Nov 18-20. Artistic director Cori Terry and associate artistic director Marisa Bainan talk to Cara Lieurance about the “Little Worlds” program and the humor and happiness that infect some of the pieces.

Bianan also discusses the Wellspring Academy, which continues to offer adult and youth classes. Terry reveals improvements to the theatre, including a new lightboard and projector, which will dramatically improve the look of concerts in the Wellspring Theatre.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances.
