© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Jazz in the Crawlspace presents Dana Hall, an integral part of the Chicago jazz scene

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
DanaHall
Courtesy photo
/
Jazz drummer Dana Hall

Jazz drummer Dana Hall is the next featured artist on the Jazz in the Crawlspace Series, at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the KNAC Center in downtown Kalamazoo. He'll be joined by saxophonist Andrew Rathbun, pianist Matthew Fries, and bassist Carlo de Rosa, all jazz professors at Western Michigan University. Hall himself is the interim Dean at the DePaul University School of Music in Chicago, IL.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hall talks about new large-scale compositions on his horizon, his commitment to mentor-student learning, and the language of jazz, which allows players to create great music on the spot.

Tags
WMUK Culture Jazz in the CrawlspaceDana Hall
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance