Concert preview: Jazz in the Crawlspace presents Dana Hall, an integral part of the Chicago jazz scene

Jazz drummer Dana Hall is the next featured artist on the Jazz in the Crawlspace Series, at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Nov. 17 at the KNAC Center in downtown Kalamazoo. He'll be joined by saxophonist Andrew Rathbun, pianist Matthew Fries, and bassist Carlo de Rosa, all jazz professors at Western Michigan University. Hall himself is the interim Dean at the DePaul University School of Music in Chicago, IL.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hall talks about new large-scale compositions on his horizon, his commitment to mentor-student learning, and the language of jazz, which allows players to create great music on the spot.

