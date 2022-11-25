Concert preview: WMU Choirs presents ‘A Choral Christmas’

Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams, Director of Choral Activities at Western Michigan University, and Dr. Jacob Berglin, Assistant Professor of Music Education say that along with messages of peace, this year’s program for ‘A Choral Christmas’ is also filled with joyous music after two years of challenging music-making during the COVID-19 pandemic. The treble choir Anima, lower voice choir Amphion, the Collegiate Singers and University Chorale will perform twice on Saturday, Dec 3 at 4 and 7:30 pm at First Presbyterian Church.

Adams and Berglin join Cara Lieurance to talk about the concert and listen to selections from the program, ranging from traditional carols, Mexican baroque treasures, and to new classics. They also talk about the impact of recent residencies by the Jason Max Ferdinand Singers and The Crossing.

