© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Peter Bergin's Ragtime recital on the Milwood Series

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM EST
Peter Bergin in period hat & vest
courtesy photo
/
Peter Bergin

Michigan-based ragtime pianist Peter Bergin will give a free concert at 3 pm on Sunday, Dec 11 at Milwood United Methodist Church in Kalamazoo. He tells Cara Lieurance he'll feature classics by Joplin and others, throw in some vocal songs from the time period and even "rag up" a carol or two.

Bergin also talks about ragtime's building block - the "march step" - and and how early practitioners often improvised. It was popularized by sheet music selling in the millions, he says, but is also present on early recordings and piano rolls. Today there are gatherings and ragtime festivals that take him around the country.

More information is at the Milwood United Methodist Facebook page.

Tags
WMUK Culture Milwood Series
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content