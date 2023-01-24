Concert Preview: Lori Sims plays Bach and Schumann

Lori Sims will perform Bach’s Partita in E minor and Robert Schumann’s Fantasy in C, Op 17 in a solo recital at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Jan 25 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. It’s part of the Bullock Series, a long-running series that presents a wide variety of accomplished artists in different fields.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Sims says what reunited her with Bach and Schumann was an impulse to communicate through the music that shaped her as an artist. Bach and Schumann are also two figures who influenced the majority of keyboard music written since. Sims says Bach always leaves her with puzzles to work out, and Schumann’s willingness to go to extremes lets pianists feel like they are living in vivid color.

Tickets are available at this website.