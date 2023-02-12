© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Black History Month musical event to benefit Tiny Houses of HOPE project

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 12, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST
Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert holding an informational poster
Chelsea Whitaker Photography
/
Jennifer Hudson Prenkert, pictured in 2022 at a Hope Thru Navigation /Sounds of the Zoo benefit

Hip-hop artist Headband Henny, Ugandan folk musician and dancer Samuel Nalangira, and the veteran funk/soul/R&B group The Skeletones will all appear on Thursday, Feb 16 in a Sounds of the Zoo event at Bell’s Eccentric Café’s Back Room. All proceeds of the $10 cover charge will benefit the Tiny Houses of HOPE Pilot Project, an initiative to build affordable housing in Kalamazoo.

Gwendolyn Hooker is at the epicenter of combating the homelessness crisis in Kalamazoo, and the organization she founded, Hope Thru Navigation, offers a roadmap to security and safety to vulnerable people. The Tiny Houses of HOPE Project is a cooperative effort with the City of Kalamazoo and the Northside Association for Community Development, in which Hope Thru Navigation plays a leading role. Along with concert organizer Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert, who created the musical lineup and sought out sponsors, Hooker talks in detail about the work of the project in an interview with Cara Lieurance.

Tags
WMUK Culture Gwendolyn HookerJennifer Hudson-Prenkert
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance