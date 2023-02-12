Black History Month musical event to benefit Tiny Houses of HOPE project

Hip-hop artist Headband Henny, Ugandan folk musician and dancer Samuel Nalangira, and the veteran funk/soul/R&B group The Skeletones will all appear on Thursday, Feb 16 in a Sounds of the Zoo event at Bell’s Eccentric Café’s Back Room. All proceeds of the $10 cover charge will benefit the Tiny Houses of HOPE Pilot Project, an initiative to build affordable housing in Kalamazoo.

Gwendolyn Hooker is at the epicenter of combating the homelessness crisis in Kalamazoo, and the organization she founded, Hope Thru Navigation, offers a roadmap to security and safety to vulnerable people. The Tiny Houses of HOPE Project is a cooperative effort with the City of Kalamazoo and the Northside Association for Community Development, in which Hope Thru Navigation plays a leading role. Along with concert organizer Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert, who created the musical lineup and sought out sponsors, Hooker talks in detail about the work of the project in an interview with Cara Lieurance.

