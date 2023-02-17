Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
Schola Cantorum Detroit sings golden polyphony at St. Augustine Cathedral
The Sacred Music at the Cathedral series continues today, Feb 17 at 7 pm with a performance by Schola Cantorum Detroit in St. Augustine Cathedral of Kalamazoo. It's a small ensemble of professional singers proficient in a style of sacred polyphony that florished in the 15th and 16th centuries. Director Horst Buchholz and series curator Tom Fielding joined Cara Lieurance for a preview.