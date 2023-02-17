© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closings Friday
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Schola Cantorum Detroit sings golden polyphony at St. Augustine Cathedral

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST
St. Augustine Cathedral interior
Francis Dzikowski Photography
/
The St. Augustine Cathedral interior. It was renovated by the Miller-Davis Company in 2021.

The Sacred Music at the Cathedral series continues today, Feb 17 at 7 pm with a performance by Schola Cantorum Detroit in St. Augustine Cathedral of Kalamazoo. It's a small ensemble of professional singers proficient in a style of sacred polyphony that florished in the 15th and 16th centuries. Director Horst Buchholz and series curator Tom Fielding joined Cara Lieurance for a preview.

Tags
WMUK Culture Thomas FieldingSacred Music At The Cathedral
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance