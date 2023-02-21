© 2023 WMUK
School closings Wednesday
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Brazilian songs on a winter’s night: WMU’s Bullock Series presents Chico Pinheiro and Greg Jasperse

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST
IMG_5739.jpg
Cara Lieurance
/
Chico Pinheiro and Greg Jasperse

Note: This concert may be rescheduled due to winter weather. It is recommended to check the School of Music website.

Western Michigan University professor of vocal jazz Greg Jasperse and New York-based Brazilian guitarist Chico Pinheiro will present an evening of new, original and standard songs at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb 22 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. In an interview at WMUK, they tell Cara Lieurance about their musical collaboration and the history of their friendship. They listen to Pinheiro’s song “Un Filme” and an instrumental called “Theme” from his Grammy-nominated album City of Dreams.

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
