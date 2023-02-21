Brazilian songs on a winter’s night: WMU’s Bullock Series presents Chico Pinheiro and Greg Jasperse

Note: This concert may be rescheduled due to winter weather. It is recommended to check the School of Music website.

Western Michigan University professor of vocal jazz Greg Jasperse and New York-based Brazilian guitarist Chico Pinheiro will present an evening of new, original and standard songs at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb 22 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. In an interview at WMUK, they tell Cara Lieurance about their musical collaboration and the history of their friendship. They listen to Pinheiro’s song “Un Filme” and an instrumental called “Theme” from his Grammy-nominated album City of Dreams.