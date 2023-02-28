© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Works by four WMU composers to be premiered by Kalamazoo Symphony Artists-in-Residence

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST
C57B3796-D48D-49FC-80C8-5FCC940361BE.jpeg
Cara Lieurance
/
WMU graduate student composers Justin Ortez, Max Miller, Hayden Plouffe and Tré Bryant

Tré Bryant, Justin Ortez, Max Miller and Hayden Plouffe are all graduate students studying music composition at Western Michigan University. In a new collaboration with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, each will premiere a new work at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Mar 1 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

The four composers described the process to Cara Lieurance, saying they used the opportunity to have professional players perform their music to take new chances and try new things. Bryant, who recently premiered a work with the University Orchestra, found himself paring parts down to four strings for the first time. Miller took the opportunity to use all available players — strings, winds, brass and percussion — and added his own electronic processing. Plouffe changed up how he tells a musical story by creating brief connected vignettes, and Ortez used conceptual cues and a stopwatch in lieu of bar lines and a time signature.

The concert at 7:30 pm is free.

Tags
WMUK Culture WMU
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance