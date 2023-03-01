© 2023 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

It's not every day the conductor of the orchestra takes to the rafters

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 1, 2023
Liv Morrow hangs upside down, legs extended in a split
Kansas City Aerial Arts
Liv Morrow, aerialist and contortionist

Anne Harrigan will take a spin, literally, with a company of professional aerialists and contortionists in “Magic of Circ and Symphony,” the next concert by the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 4. Most of the time, though, the maestra will fulfill her music director duties by conducting a program full of surprises. They include orchestral covers of songs by The Who and Metallica, as well as French music tinged with jazz by Milhaud and Ibert. She previewed the concert with Cara Lieurance

Anne Harrigan Battle Creek Symphony
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances.
