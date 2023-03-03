Formerly online due to the pandemic, the 18th annual Fretboard Festival is in-person and livestreaming in 2023

The 18th annual Kalamazoo Fretboard Festival is Mar 3-4 at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. New and returning performers will be featured in two halls and other spaces; workshops, vendors, and exhibits will all be open to the public with free admission.

The festival is made possible with funding by Kalamazoo Valley Community College, says organizer Anna Koenig, who sat down with Cara Lieurance to talk about the musical groups, workshops and everything else. As they sample music from some of the featured performers, she says this festival fits the museum's mission by entertaining, educating, and telling the musical stories of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Fretboard Festival begins tonight at 5:30 pm with a performance by the Bahar Ensemble and continues from 10 am - 6 pm on Saturday, Mar 4.

The schedule of performances and workshops is at the Fretboard Festival website.