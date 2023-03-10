© 2023 WMUK
Weather related closings, cancelations and delays
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Pub venues, maple syrup, and a look at Landscape Forms in Encore’s March issue

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST
Morgan Wallace applies powder coat to a table
Brian K. Powers
/
Encore Magazine
Morgan Wallace applies powder coat to a table

A feature by writer Zinta Aistars (host of WMUK’s Art Beat) is the cover story this month in Encore Magazine. Much like last month’s story on Kalsec, editor Marie Lee says this article on Landscape Forms tells the story of an internationally successful company in West Michigan noted for offering employees benefits that exceed the norm. Hear her talk to Cara Lieurance about the writing, look and layout of the magazine in its 50th year.

WMUK Culture Marie Lee
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
