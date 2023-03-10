Pub venues, maple syrup, and a look at Landscape Forms in Encore’s March issue

A feature by writer Zinta Aistars (host of WMUK’s Art Beat) is the cover story this month in Encore Magazine. Much like last month’s story on Kalsec, editor Marie Lee says this article on Landscape Forms tells the story of an internationally successful company in West Michigan noted for offering employees benefits that exceed the norm. Hear her talk to Cara Lieurance about the writing, look and layout of the magazine in its 50th year.