Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Updates in The Gilmore’s 2023 season: Schneider, Thibaudet, Pires, and Fleming-Kissin

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST
Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet reclines in blue velvet jacket
Andrew Eccles
/
thegilmore.org
Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Pierre van der Westhuizen joined Cara Lieurance to share updates and insights into the globally-recognized performers coming to Kalamazoo in the remainder of The Gilmore’s 2023 season. French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet’s Debussy program will now be held in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College on Mar 30, as will Portuguese pianist Maria João Pires and her Partitura Project, which offers a few young pianists the chance to study in a non-competitive environment. They’ll present a program of solos and duos on May 20. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see American star soprano Renée Fleming and legendary Russian pianist Evgeny Kissin is set for May 27 in Chenery Auditorium.

The only jazz concert of The Gilmore’s spring season is this Sunday, Mar 12. The Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra will perform at Chenery Auditorium, in a concert made possible with help from the John Stites Jazz Awards.

WMUK Culture Gilmore Piano Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
