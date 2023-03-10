Updates in The Gilmore’s 2023 season: Schneider, Thibaudet, Pires, and Fleming-Kissin

Pierre van der Westhuizen joined Cara Lieurance to share updates and insights into the globally-recognized performers coming to Kalamazoo in the remainder of The Gilmore’s 2023 season. French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet’s Debussy program will now be held in Stetson Chapel at Kalamazoo College on Mar 30, as will Portuguese pianist Maria João Pires and her Partitura Project, which offers a few young pianists the chance to study in a non-competitive environment. They’ll present a program of solos and duos on May 20. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see American star soprano Renée Fleming and legendary Russian pianist Evgeny Kissin is set for May 27 in Chenery Auditorium.

The only jazz concert of The Gilmore’s spring season is this Sunday, Mar 12. The Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra will perform at Chenery Auditorium, in a concert made possible with help from the John Stites Jazz Awards.

