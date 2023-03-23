© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Founder of The Kalamazoo Lyceum invites us to discuss Kalamazoo’s culture at its next gathering

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT
C. Lieurance
Matthew Miller, founder of The Kalamazoo Lyceum

What is a lyceum? Who gets to participate, and how? Why revive a centuries-old idea? Matthew Miller, founder of The Kalamazoo Lyceum, answers these questions and more in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

Miller also shares how he became involved in the Lyceum Movement. A former political campaign worker, he wanted to find ways for people of different opinions to come together and relate to each others’ experiences.

The next Lyceum will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, Mar 25 at the KNAC Center. The subject is “What Is Kalamazoo’s Culture?” It begins with questions for three guest panelists — Kama Tai Mitchell, Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert, and Daniel May — and then it will break up into smaller groups to let all the participants discuss the topics raised. Tickets and more information are available here.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
