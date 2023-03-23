Founder of The Kalamazoo Lyceum invites us to discuss Kalamazoo’s culture at its next gathering

What is a lyceum? Who gets to participate, and how? Why revive a centuries-old idea? Matthew Miller, founder of The Kalamazoo Lyceum, answers these questions and more in a conversation with Cara Lieurance.

Miller also shares how he became involved in the Lyceum Movement. A former political campaign worker, he wanted to find ways for people of different opinions to come together and relate to each others’ experiences.

The next Lyceum will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, Mar 25 at the KNAC Center. The subject is “What Is Kalamazoo’s Culture?” It begins with questions for three guest panelists — Kama Tai Mitchell, Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert, and Daniel May — and then it will break up into smaller groups to let all the participants discuss the topics raised. Tickets and more information are available here.