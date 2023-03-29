© 2023 WMUK
An artist from Poland will perform at St. Augustine Cathedral

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
0175D51E-D06E-4915-BD63-750D6683EE3D.jpeg
Gedymin Grubba
/
Gedymin.org
Organist Gedymin Grubba

Polish organist Gedymin Grubba will perform at 5 pm on Sunday, Apr 2 at St. Augustine Cathedral in Kalamazoo. It's part of an American and European tour that takes him to New York and Germany, among other places. A very active concert organist and festival organizer, Grubba was recently awarded the Cross of Merit for his international cultural activities representing Poland.

Thomas Fielding, the organist and music director at St. Augustine Cathedral stepped in for Grubba to talk to Cara Lieurance about the music on the Grubba's program, which includes Bach, Guilmont and more. Fielding puts together four concerts per year for the Sacred Music at the Cathedral Series, which he founded. The series is free with goodwill offerings accepted.

