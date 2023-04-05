© 2023 WMUK
Concert preview: The Chromic Duo’s analog and digital keyboards customize every piece

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT
The Chromic Duo

At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Apr 5, the Bullock Series at Western Michigan University will present the Chromic Duo. They are two classically trained pianists who veered off the beaten path: Lucy Yao, a WMU alumna, and Dorothy Chan.
Their music blends toy piano, electronics, and multimedia as well as spoken word and narrative elements that can originate spontaneously or by design. They also love to adapt music by their favorite musicians and give it the “Chromic treatment.” Yao and Chan spoke with Cara Lieurance about tonight’s program, which will be held in the Dalton Center Recital Hall.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
