WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Let's Hear It

Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU Theatre preview: The Play That Goes Wrong

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT
Four actors pose dramatically on a red and wood paneled set
Mark Bugnaski
/
WMU Theatre
A scene from “The Play That Goes Wrong”

For the last production of the 2022-23 season, WMU Theatre professor Mark Lirmann will direct a bring-down-the-house farce which follows a troupe of barely competent actors as they attempt to stage a murder mystery. The Play That Goes Wrong is an Olympian achievement says Lirmann, because of the years of meticulous planning that went into building the set, which must have the capacity to collapse on cue.

Five actors crammed in a closet
Mark Bugnaski
/
WMU Theatre
Another scene from “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Michaela Johnson, Miles Morris and Zach Trent are three actors in the 12-member cast. It’s a last hurrah for all three seniors, who will graduate this semester. Along with Lirmann, they joined Cara Lieurance to talk about everything that went into bringing the play to life.

The Play That Goes Wrong opens Friday, Apr 7 and continues through Apr 15. Tickets and more information at the WMU Theatre website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
