WMU Theatre preview: The Play That Goes Wrong

For the last production of the 2022-23 season, WMU Theatre professor Mark Lirmann will direct a bring-down-the-house farce which follows a troupe of barely competent actors as they attempt to stage a murder mystery. The Play That Goes Wrong is an Olympian achievement says Lirmann, because of the years of meticulous planning that went into building the set, which must have the capacity to collapse on cue.

Mark Bugnaski / WMU Theatre Another scene from “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Michaela Johnson, Miles Morris and Zach Trent are three actors in the 12-member cast. It’s a last hurrah for all three seniors, who will graduate this semester. Along with Lirmann, they joined Cara Lieurance to talk about everything that went into bringing the play to life.

The Play That Goes Wrong opens Friday, Apr 7 and continues through Apr 15. Tickets and more information at the WMU Theatre website.