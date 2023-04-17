© 2023 WMUK
Concert Preview: The 2023 Earthwork Music tour starts in Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 17, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT
88AE4941-91A9-4A8A-B318-4F390F506776.jpeg
Courtesy of Earthwork Music
/
The Earthwork Music Tour in 2018

Earthwork Music has organized its first multiple-city tour of Michigan since the COVID-19 shutdown, and it starts at 6 pm Wednesday, Apr 19 at the Dormouse Theatre in Kalamazoo. Representing a wide variety of artists and with an emphasis on sustainability and nature conservation, 18 Earthwork musicians will take part in the tour, backing each other in a range of original music and styles.

Two of the musicians, Mike Savina and Josh Holcomb, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the tour and the 2023 Spring Sampler, a 21-track collection of new work from Earthwork members. They listen to Samatha Cooper’s “Let the Wave,” “Powerful” by Dede and the Dreamers, Savina’s “Travel on the Subway / In Search of Flowers (por Ana),” and Jordan Hamilton’s “Believe In.”

Tickets and more information are available at the Dormouse Theatre website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
