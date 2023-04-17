Concert Preview: The 2023 Earthwork Music tour starts in Kalamazoo

Earthwork Music has organized its first multiple-city tour of Michigan since the COVID-19 shutdown, and it starts at 6 pm Wednesday, Apr 19 at the Dormouse Theatre in Kalamazoo. Representing a wide variety of artists and with an emphasis on sustainability and nature conservation, 18 Earthwork musicians will take part in the tour, backing each other in a range of original music and styles.

Two of the musicians, Mike Savina and Josh Holcomb, join Cara Lieurance to talk about the tour and the 2023 Spring Sampler, a 21-track collection of new work from Earthwork members. They listen to Samatha Cooper’s “Let the Wave,” “Powerful” by Dede and the Dreamers, Savina’s “Travel on the Subway / In Search of Flowers (por Ana),” and Jordan Hamilton’s “Believe In.”

Tickets and more information are available at the Dormouse Theatre website.