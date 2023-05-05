Concert preview: The Celebris Choral Festival

The Celebris Ensemble is celebrating its 5 year anniversary with a free choral concert at 4 pm on Saturday, May 6 at First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo, featuring a community sing of Gabriel Faure's Requiem. Founder Joel Snyder and composer Jane Kozhevnikova share the details with Cara Lieurance.

Celebris (pronounced "CHELL-uh-brees") is also celebrating another year of its competition for choral composers. They'll perform the winning work on Saturday, along with more compositions by Kozhevnikova and Snyder.