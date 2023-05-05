© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: The Celebris Choral Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT
IMG_5864.jpg
C. Lieurance
/
Jane Kozhevnikova and Joel Snyder in the studio

The Celebris Ensemble is celebrating its 5 year anniversary with a free choral concert at 4 pm on Saturday, May 6 at First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo, featuring a community sing of Gabriel Faure's Requiem. Founder Joel Snyder and composer Jane Kozhevnikova share the details with Cara Lieurance.

Celebris (pronounced "CHELL-uh-brees") is also celebrating another year of its competition for choral composers. They'll perform the winning work on Saturday, along with more compositions by Kozhevnikova and Snyder.

Tags
WMUK Culture CelebrisJoel SnyderJane Kozhevnikova
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content