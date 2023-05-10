Faith Quashie shares her new single, “The Masquerade Is Over”

Faith Quashie is a vocalist who has contributed to the Kalamazoo jazz scene since she was a student at Western Michigan University. Now a professional singer, she has released a new single, a Great American Songbook classic called “The Masquerade is Over,” by Herb Magidson (music) and Allie Wrubel (lyrics).

At 8 pm on Friday, May 12, Quashie will celebrate the release of the single with a live concert at The Clover Room. She’ll be joined by WMU faculty players Keith Hall and Matthew Fries. Her mentor Greg Jasperse, WMU professor of vocal jazz and director of Gold Company, joined her to talk to Cara Lieurance about the event and the recording of the single, on which Jasperse is the piano accompanist. They play the new release at the beginning and at the end of the conversation.