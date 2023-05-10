© 2023 WMUK
WMUK 102.1FM will operate at reduced power for part of Thursday May 11th
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Faith Quashie shares her new single, “The Masquerade Is Over”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 10, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT
Faith Quashie

Faith Quashie is a vocalist who has contributed to the Kalamazoo jazz scene since she was a student at Western Michigan University. Now a professional singer, she has released a new single, a Great American Songbook classic called “The Masquerade is Over,” by Herb Magidson (music) and Allie Wrubel (lyrics).

At 8 pm on Friday, May 12, Quashie will celebrate the release of the single with a live concert at The Clover Room. She’ll be joined by WMU faculty players Keith Hall and Matthew Fries. Her mentor Greg Jasperse, WMU professor of vocal jazz and director of Gold Company, joined her to talk to Cara Lieurance about the event and the recording of the single, on which Jasperse is the piano accompanist. They play the new release at the beginning and at the end of the conversation.

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
