Concert preview: Slava Ukraini at St. Thomas More Parish Church

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT
The flags of the United States and Ukraine are seen inside a conference room at Rapid Trident on Sep 19, 2014
Spc. Joshua Leonard
/
The flags of the United States and Ukraine are seen inside a conference room at Rapid Trident 2014 here, Sept. 19.

Composer/pianist Michael Zutis says that as a kid, he loved the 60s and 70s music his parents would listen to. The anti-war messages in many songs played a role in creating his world-view, too.

At 7 pm on Friday, Jun 9, Zutis, who is the music director of St. Thomas More Student Parish, will bring together fellow musicians Haden Plouffe, Andrew Koehler and Justin Ortez for a concert to benefit the Ukraine Aid Fund. It will feature works by Zutis and select Ukrainian composers. Zutis talks with Cara Lieurance about how the concert came together and why continued support is critical for Ukrainians, who have been fighting against Russia's war on their homeland since February of 2022.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances.
