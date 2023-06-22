© 2023 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Splice Institute spotlights electro-acoustic music with six days of concerts

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
Adam Vidiksis, Sam Wells and Keith Kirchoff
Cara Lieurance
/
Adam Vidiksis, Sam Wells and Keith Kirchoff

"The Floods," an immersive sound-and-video work by Adam Vidiksis that by design never sounds the same twice, will be the first work performed during a week of workshops, panels and concerts focusing on the intersection of acoustic music and electronics at the Splice Institute, hosted by Western Michigan University. The concert featuring Vidiksis' work is at 7:30 pm on Monday, June 26 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Concerts continue each night until Friday, and Saturday Jul 1 the Splice Institute will conclude with three concerts at 10:30 am, 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Vidiksis, Keith Kirchoff and Sam Wells are three of the faculty members who will teach and perform during the week. The drummer, pianist and trumpet player also perform together as the Splice Ensemble. They joined Cara Lieurance to talk about their involvement in the Splice Institute and the electro-acoustic movement at large.

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
