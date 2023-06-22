Splice Institute spotlights electro-acoustic music with six days of concerts

"The Floods," an immersive sound-and-video work by Adam Vidiksis that by design never sounds the same twice, will be the first work performed during a week of workshops, panels and concerts focusing on the intersection of acoustic music and electronics at the Splice Institute, hosted by Western Michigan University. The concert featuring Vidiksis' work is at 7:30 pm on Monday, June 26 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Concerts continue each night until Friday, and Saturday Jul 1 the Splice Institute will conclude with three concerts at 10:30 am, 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Vidiksis, Keith Kirchoff and Sam Wells are three of the faculty members who will teach and perform during the week. The drummer, pianist and trumpet player also perform together as the Splice Ensemble. They joined Cara Lieurance to talk about their involvement in the Splice Institute and the electro-acoustic movement at large.

