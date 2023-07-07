Youth Day, Festival Day, Booker T: A weekend planned by the Black Arts & Cultural Center

The 37th annual Black Arts Festival will be held Saturday, July 8 in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. The Black Arts & Cultural Center's Dani Lewis (and her daughter Asha) joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the free festival and surrounding events.

Lewis, who is also a visual artist, talks about how she was recruited to become program director after working closely with the BACC on previous events. She helped plan a Youth Day for Friday, Jul 7 at the Douglass Community Association, filled with art, activities, food and music for kids provided by the BACC and 16 youth-based organizations.

On festival day, Bronson Park will be packed corner-to-corner with information booths, retail vendors offering arts and crafts, jewelry, body products, clothing and more, and a lineup of over 20 entertainers who will perform from 11 am - 8 pm.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Booker T. Jones takes the stage at the Kalamazoo State Theatre at 7 pm for a free concert presented by the BACC, the State Theatre and The Gilmore. It is sold out.