© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
102.1 FM HD-1 and HD-2/Classical WMUK are temporarily off-air due to technical difficulties. We apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to correct the problem.
Classical WMUK can still be heard on 89.9 FM in Kalamazoo and streamed from wmuk.org and the WMUK App.
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Youth Day, Festival Day, Booker T: A weekend planned by the Black Arts & Cultural Center

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
Dani Lewis and her daughter Asha
Cara Lieurance
/
Dani Lewis and her daughter Asha

The 37th annual Black Arts Festival will be held Saturday, July 8 in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. The Black Arts & Cultural Center's Dani Lewis (and her daughter Asha) joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the free festival and surrounding events.

Lewis, who is also a visual artist, talks about how she was recruited to become program director after working closely with the BACC on previous events. She helped plan a Youth Day for Friday, Jul 7 at the Douglass Community Association, filled with art, activities, food and music for kids provided by the BACC and 16 youth-based organizations.

On festival day, Bronson Park will be packed corner-to-corner with information booths, retail vendors offering arts and crafts, jewelry, body products, clothing and more, and a lineup of over 20 entertainers who will perform from 11 am - 8 pm.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Booker T. Jones takes the stage at the Kalamazoo State Theatre at 7 pm for a free concert presented by the BACC, the State Theatre and The Gilmore. It is sold out.

Tags
WMUK Culture Black Arts and Cultural Center
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance