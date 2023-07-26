© 2023 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Thousands of anime fans expected at Dokidokon for anime, gaming -- even ballroom dancing

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT
Original art for 2023's Dokidokon
Macy May Art / Dokidokon
/
Original art for 2023's Dokidokon

Dokidokon was established as the "Kalamazoo convention with heart" in 2017, for lovers of anime, gaming and more. Zezzie and Leon Evergrim volunteered to help at the first Dokidokon. Now, they have official duties as on-the-ground organizers, along with the convention's online organizers.

The Evergrims chat with Cara Lieurance, answering questions about the convention's name, activities, inclusiveness and culture. They say they expect more than 2000 attendees for the event, which is held at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Kalamazoo Jul 28-30. A huge undertaking, the convention will commandeer three floors at the Radisson.

Information on day and weekend passes, as well as a schedule with over 150 activities is available at the Dokidokon website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
