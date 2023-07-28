© 2023 WMUK
Cara Lieurance

Hear two generations of The Corn Fed Girls Saturday

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 28, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT
The Corn Fed Girls
The Corn Fed Girls c. 2006

At 8 pm on Saturday, Jul 29 at The Old Dog Tavern, The Corn Fed Girls will reunite for their first Kalamazoo show since 2019. They’re bringing with them two new bands featuring the teenaged daughter of The Corn Fed Girls’ Mike and Sarah Fuerst and the teenaged son of Jay Gavan. Annabelle Fuerst opens the evening with her duo Payton & Annabelle, followed by The Corn Fed Girls. The showcase closes with the electric band Flower God, which features Gavan’s son Will.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Mike Fuerst explains all of the ties and connections in the band’s long history in a preview of the concert.

Doors open at 7 pm. Admission is $10 at the door.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
