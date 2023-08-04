For Scottish singer Iona Fyfe, musical and linguistic heritage are worth standing up for

On the heels of a series of concerts in Germany, Scottish singer Iona Fyfe will appear in Kalamazoo at 7 pm on Sunday, Aug 6 at the KNAC Center, in a concert presented by the Great Lakes Acoustic Music Association. She tells Cara Lieurance that she grew up speaking the Doric dialect with her family in Aberdeenshire and studied the traditional music of Scotland in college, learning to adapt old songs and write new ones in her own style, such as "Lady Finella." She has also set modern pop songs in the Scots language — a love of Taylor Swift's music inspired the upcoming release of her Scots language version of "All Too Well."

She will accompany herself at the piano in the cabaret-style Crawlspace Theatre of the KNAC Center. Tickets and more information are available at the GLAMA website.