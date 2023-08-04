© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

For Scottish singer Iona Fyfe, musical and linguistic heritage are worth standing up for

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
Iona Skye
Emmy Lucas
Iona Skye

On the heels of a series of concerts in Germany, Scottish singer Iona Fyfe will appear in Kalamazoo at 7 pm on Sunday, Aug 6 at the KNAC Center, in a concert presented by the Great Lakes Acoustic Music Association. She tells Cara Lieurance that she grew up speaking the Doric dialect with her family in Aberdeenshire and studied the traditional music of Scotland in college, learning to adapt old songs and write new ones in her own style, such as "Lady Finella." She has also set modern pop songs in the Scots language — a love of Taylor Swift's music inspired the upcoming release of her Scots language version of "All Too Well."

She will accompany herself at the piano in the cabaret-style Crawlspace Theatre of the KNAC Center. Tickets and more information are available at the GLAMA website.

Tags
WMUK Culture great lakes acoustic music association
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance