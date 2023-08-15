The Kalamazoo Academy of Rock's Payton and Annabelle preview 2 local shows

Payton Carter, 18, and Annabelle Fuerst, 17, met at the Kalamazoo Academy of Rock, a training ground for young musicians established in 2009. Their music clicked immediately, with close harmonies and shared songwriting. In the studio at WMUK with Cara Lieurance and KAR director Jay Gavan, they talked about concerts on Tuesday, 8/15 at The Clover Room and Wednesday, 8/16 at Bell's Eccentric Café, and play two original songs, "Our Old Songs" and "Shamelessly."

Music begins at 8 pm tonight at The Clover Room, with Luke Fiester's Hot Kiesters starting first followed by Payton & Annabelle. Admission is $10. Then three varsity bands, including Payton & Annabelle, will play a showcase tomorrow night at Bell's Eccentric Café. Doors open at 6 pm; admission is also $10.