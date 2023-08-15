© 2023 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Kalamazoo Academy of Rock's Payton and Annabelle preview 2 local shows

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 15, 2023
Annabelle Fuerst and Payton Carter in the WMUK studio
Jay Gavan
Annabelle Fuerst and Payton Carter in the WMUK studio

Payton Carter, 18, and Annabelle Fuerst, 17, met at the Kalamazoo Academy of Rock, a training ground for young musicians established in 2009. Their music clicked immediately, with close harmonies and shared songwriting. In the studio at WMUK with Cara Lieurance and KAR director Jay Gavan, they talked about concerts on Tuesday, 8/15 at The Clover Room and Wednesday, 8/16 at Bell's Eccentric Café, and play two original songs, "Our Old Songs" and "Shamelessly."

Music begins at 8 pm tonight at The Clover Room, with Luke Fiester's Hot Kiesters starting first followed by Payton & Annabelle. Admission is $10. Then three varsity bands, including Payton & Annabelle, will play a showcase tomorrow night at Bell's Eccentric Café. Doors open at 6 pm; admission is also $10.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
