Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, better together at the Kalamazoo Blues Bash

Five years ago they were both successful solo acts on the blues circuit. But in 2019 singer Annika Chambers and guitarist Paul DesLauriers paired up as life partners and as musicians, creating a powerful duo. They’re set to appear on Saturday, Aug 19 for the Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association’s Blues Bash at Old Dog Tavern. At a tour stop in St. Louis, they spoke with Cara Lieurance about their story and their album “Good Trouble,” which has received raves from blues publications. During the interview, they listen to “Isn’t It a Pity,” “Stand Up,” and “I Need the Power.”