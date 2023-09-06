© 2023 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Bullock Series opens with saxophone-electric guitar duo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
Ariel Kasler and Bobbi Thompson
Courtesy of the artists
Ariel Kasler and Bobbi Thompson

A unique program for amplified saxophone and electric guitar kicks off the long-running Bullock Series tonight at 7:30 pm at Western Michigan University. Originally from Twin Falls, Idaho, Bobbi Thompson teaches saxophone at Western University in London, Ontario. Israeli-born guitarist Ariel Kasler teaches at Bowling Green University. Their Thompson-Kasler project has commissioned new music to be written for their saxophone-electric guitar combination, and the program will be full of new works. Cara Lieurance spoke to Thompson and Kasler for a preview of the concert.

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
