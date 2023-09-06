Bullock Series opens with saxophone-electric guitar duo

A unique program for amplified saxophone and electric guitar kicks off the long-running Bullock Series tonight at 7:30 pm at Western Michigan University. Originally from Twin Falls, Idaho, Bobbi Thompson teaches saxophone at Western University in London, Ontario. Israeli-born guitarist Ariel Kasler teaches at Bowling Green University. Their Thompson-Kasler project has commissioned new music to be written for their saxophone-electric guitar combination, and the program will be full of new works. Cara Lieurance spoke to Thompson and Kasler for a preview of the concert.

