WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Janice Carissa will premiere Carl Vine’s “Gothic Fantasy,” a Gilmore commission

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 7, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT
Janice Carissa
Opus 3
Janice Carissa
Composer Carl Vine
Keith Saunders
Composer Carl Vine

Janice Carissa was not yet born when she heard Carl Vine’s Piano Sonata No. 2. Her mother, Indonesian pianist Sienny Debora, travelled to Australia to hear the work in concert, which impressed her so much it she played the work throughout Janice’s childhood. “It is in my blood, in my skin,” she says about Vine’s music. So when she received the 2022 Gilmore Young Artist award while still a student at the Curtis Institute, she put her award money toward a new work by Carl Vine. The composer completed his “Gothic Fantasy” for her in July. She will give the world premiere at 4 pm on Sunday, Sep 10 in the Wellspring Theatre at the Epic Center in Kalamazoo. Carissa talked to Cara Lieurance about the new piece, the other works on her program, and her new life as a professional pianist.

Janice Carissa’s recital will open The Gilmore’s Rising Stars Series. Tickets and more information are at The Gilmore’s website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
