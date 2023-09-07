Janice Carissa will premiere Carl Vine’s “Gothic Fantasy,” a Gilmore commission

Keith Saunders Composer Carl Vine

Janice Carissa was not yet born when she heard Carl Vine’s Piano Sonata No. 2. Her mother, Indonesian pianist Sienny Debora, travelled to Australia to hear the work in concert, which impressed her so much it she played the work throughout Janice’s childhood. “It is in my blood, in my skin,” she says about Vine’s music. So when she received the 2022 Gilmore Young Artist award while still a student at the Curtis Institute, she put her award money toward a new work by Carl Vine. The composer completed his “Gothic Fantasy” for her in July. She will give the world premiere at 4 pm on Sunday, Sep 10 in the Wellspring Theatre at the Epic Center in Kalamazoo. Carissa talked to Cara Lieurance about the new piece, the other works on her program, and her new life as a professional pianist.

Janice Carissa’s recital will open The Gilmore’s Rising Stars Series. Tickets and more information are at The Gilmore’s website.