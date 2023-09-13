© 2023 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

WMU's Bullock Series presents The Stiletto Brass

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
The Stiletto Brass
courtesy photo
The Stiletto Brass

The Stiletto Brass Quintet, founded by five top female brass players in 2010, will present a variety of works at 7:30 pm tonight in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University's School of Music. It's a presentation of the Bullock Series.

In the studio with Cara Lieurance, trumpeter Amy Gilreath and tubist Velvet Brown talk about their long association and the joy of having a retreat with the quintet, trying out lots of music, and then taking it on the road.

Tickets and more information are available at the Irving S. School of Music website.

Velvet Brown
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
