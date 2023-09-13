WMU's Bullock Series presents The Stiletto Brass

The Stiletto Brass Quintet, founded by five top female brass players in 2010, will present a variety of works at 7:30 pm tonight in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University's School of Music. It's a presentation of the Bullock Series.

In the studio with Cara Lieurance, trumpeter Amy Gilreath and tubist Velvet Brown talk about their long association and the joy of having a retreat with the quintet, trying out lots of music, and then taking it on the road.

Tickets and more information are available at the Irving S. School of Music website.