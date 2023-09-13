Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance
WMU's Bullock Series presents The Stiletto Brass
The Stiletto Brass Quintet, founded by five top female brass players in 2010, will present a variety of works at 7:30 pm tonight in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University's School of Music. It's a presentation of the Bullock Series.
In the studio with Cara Lieurance, trumpeter Amy Gilreath and tubist Velvet Brown talk about their long association and the joy of having a retreat with the quintet, trying out lots of music, and then taking it on the road.
Tickets and more information are available at the Irving S. School of Music website.