© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: Farmers Alley Theatre opens its season with "Working: The Musical"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
The cast of "Working: The Musical" at Farmers Alley Theatre
Kat Mumma / Farmers Alley Theatre
The cast of "Working: The Musical" at Farmers Alley Theatre

Studs Terkel asked a variety of people to talk about their jobs in his 1973 landmark oral history book, "Working." Director Kathy Mulay thought she should do the same thing as she envisioned Farmers Alley Theatre's production of "Working: The Musical," which opens their season on Sep 21.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Mulay says audiences will see several excerpts of Kalamazooans talking about their work, mixed in with the stories and songs of the musical adaptation by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso. It makes this version of "Working: The Music" personal and unlike any other, she says. Curt Denham, one of the seven leads, is an actor based in California. In the interview, he relates a remarkable story about his own work life.

"Working: The Musical" opens Sep 21 and continues through Oct 8. More information is available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance