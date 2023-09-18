Theater preview: Farmers Alley Theatre opens its season with "Working: The Musical"

Studs Terkel asked a variety of people to talk about their jobs in his 1973 landmark oral history book, "Working." Director Kathy Mulay thought she should do the same thing as she envisioned Farmers Alley Theatre's production of "Working: The Musical," which opens their season on Sep 21.

In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Mulay says audiences will see several excerpts of Kalamazooans talking about their work, mixed in with the stories and songs of the musical adaptation by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso. It makes this version of "Working: The Music" personal and unlike any other, she says. Curt Denham, one of the seven leads, is an actor based in California. In the interview, he relates a remarkable story about his own work life.

"Working: The Musical" opens Sep 21 and continues through Oct 8. More information is available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.