Season preview: WMU Theatre

The new season begins at 7:30 pm on Friday, Oct 6 with the Lynn Nottage play “Intimate Apparel,” directed by alumnus Anthony J. Hamilton, the new artistic director of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. WMU Theatre chair Joan Herrington and the director of music theatre Jay Berkow, spoke to Cara Lieurance about what compelled them to pick the 6 productions of the new season, which range from “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” an innovative, immersive musical, to the popular and comic mystery “Clue,” based on the board game, to Shakespeare’s “Julius Ceasar,” with a female/non-binary cast.

The guest artist for “Next Stop Broadway” this year is Lauren Worsham, known for her supernatural vocal talent and wide range of interests. In a serendipitous moment, Jay Berkow says that when he mentioned he’d be directing the musical “Spongebob Squarepants” this season, she asked if he’d like to talk to her husband, who was the bookwriter for the show.

For tickets and full details on the season, visit the WMU Theatre website.