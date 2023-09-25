© 2023 WMUK
Celebrate Sounds of the Zoo, Kalamazoo's free music festival, all week

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
For the second year in a row, Sounds of the Zoo founder Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert has designed a week-long festival featuring multiple local and regional acts every weekday night, and day-long music on the weekend, Sep 25-Oct 1. Admission is free at the showcase sites, including Bell's Eccentric Cafe, Old Dog Tavern, the Jericho building, the the KNAC center, and Bronson Park.

Thursday is the jazz-focused showcase, and Hudson-Prenkert collaborated with drummer and Edison Jazz Festival organizer Josiah DeNooyer on the lineup. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hudson-Prenkert gives an overview of the 2023 festival and where to go to hear music from 6 - 10 pm during the week and starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday. DeNooyer talks about their collaboration and the jazz series he oversees. He'll be one of the performers at the KNAC Center, with Caelan Cardello, a finalist of the American Pianists Association Jazz Piano Competition.

