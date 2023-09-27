First Michigan orchestra, 18th in nation, to play through 12 decades of music in season-opener

The Battle Creek Symphony will carry audiences along in “A Musical Time Machine” to celebrate its 125th season at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Sep 30 in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, where the orchestra has been performing since the 1920s.

Music director Anne Harrigan previews the concert with Cara Lieurance, explaining how the group was founded in 1899. Her program touches on music from every decade of its existence, from Elgar’s Enigma Variations in the first decade, the Rite of Spring in the teens, Ravel in the 20s, Big Band music in the 30s, rockabilly, Beatles/Motown, film themes and so on.

In addition, guest violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan, a medalist in the 2018 Stulberg International String Competition and a recent graduate of the Curtis Institute, will perform five show-stopping violin excerpts from 20th century concertos.

Details and tickets are available at the Battle Creek Symphony website.