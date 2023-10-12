Homecoming at WMU now has an global sendoff with the International Festival

The Haenicke Institute for Global Education has a mission to welcome and support thousands of international students during their time at Western Michigan University. One of the ways it does this is to present the annual International Festival in coordination with the University’s Registered Student Organizations (RSOs). Music, food, dance, arts and crafts are on display as RSOs celebrate their home traditions and vie for prizes. It’s an event that attracts over 2,000 attendees each year.

This year, the International Festival will be held from 2-6 pm on Sunday, Oct 15 in Miller Auditorium. The Haenicke Institute’s marketing/outreach director Ian Magnuson, assistant director Annette Cummins, and associate provost Paulo Zagalo-Mela talk to Cara Lieurance about the 34 year history of the event, what visitors can expect, and how big changes in season and venue for the festival might make it the biggest yet.