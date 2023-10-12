© 2023 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Homecoming at WMU now has an global sendoff with the International Festival

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
A student tries Mehndi at the WMU International Festival
WMU’s Haenicke Institute for Global Education
The Haenicke Institute for Global Education has a mission to welcome and support thousands of international students during their time at Western Michigan University. One of the ways it does this is to present the annual International Festival in coordination with the University’s Registered Student Organizations (RSOs). Music, food, dance, arts and crafts are on display as RSOs celebrate their home traditions and vie for prizes. It’s an event that attracts over 2,000 attendees each year.

This year, the International Festival will be held from 2-6 pm on Sunday, Oct 15 in Miller Auditorium. The Haenicke Institute’s marketing/outreach director Ian Magnuson, assistant director Annette Cummins, and associate provost Paulo Zagalo-Mela talk to Cara Lieurance about the 34 year history of the event, what visitors can expect, and how big changes in season and venue for the festival might make it the biggest yet.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
