See “Lift,” “Luminosity,” Warm Shadow” on Wellspring/Cori Terry’s Fall Concert of Dance

Solos to sextets, revived and newly choreographed pieces, and light and dark moods will swirl together in Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers’ Fall Concert of Dance, “Throughline.” Artistic director Cori Terry, assistant artistic director Marisa Bianan and executive director Kate Yancho join Cara Lieurance to talk about the three performances at 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, Nov 17 & 18, and at 2 pm on Sunday, Nov 19 at the Wellspring Theatre in the Epic Center.

Bianan and Terry talk about how their past choreography can stay in the body for years — even if the choreographer taught but didn’t perform the dance originally. Bianan will premiere a new solo dance, “Luminosity,” which she says she worked on privately until complete. Terry’s newly revived “Lift” and “Warm Shadow” complement each other in the contrast of joyous and serious moods, she says.

Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers will offer a special charcuterie event before the concert on Nov 17, says Yancho. She also talks about the experience of working for the dance company, which is currently seeking a house manager and a technical assistant.

Tickets and more information is available at the Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers website.