Encore’s November stories include nomadism, candles, calendars
Marie Lee, the editor and publisher of Encoremagazine, joins Cara Lieurance for a conversation about the stories featured in the November issue. They include Bob Weir’s articles about the allure of nomadism and Kalamazoo’s Indo-American community, Lynn Houghton highlighting the long-running Portage Printing yearly calendar, and an update on the Kalamazoo Candle Co.