Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Encore’s November stories include nomadism, candles, calendars

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
A close-up of the cover
Encore Magazine
A close-up of the cover

Marie Lee, the editor and publisher of Encoremagazine, joins Cara Lieurance for a conversation about the stories featured in the November issue. They include Bob Weir’s articles about the allure of nomadism and Kalamazoo’s Indo-American community, Lynn Houghton highlighting the long-running Portage Printing yearly calendar, and an update on the Kalamazoo Candle Co.
Encore Magazine Marie Lee
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
