Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The 26th annual Messiah Sing invites you to sing the "Hallelujah Chorus" and much more

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 16, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST
A standing congregation sings
First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo
Singing Handel's Messiah at First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo

Four soloists, a professional orchestra, church choir, conductor and organist will be on hand to give you a chance to sing in one of the most famous choral works ever written, Handel's Messiah, on Sunday, Nov 26 at 4 pm at First Congregational Church. It's co-sponsored by the church and the Connecting Chords Music Festival.

Conductor Chris Ludwa, bass Joseph Schreck, and Elizabeth Start, the executive director of the Connecting Chords Music Festival, explain how it works, talk about the excerpts, and share fond memories of this unique community event which has continued since 1995.

More information on the free Messiah Sing is at the Connecting Chords Music Festival website.
