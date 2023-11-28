© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Introducing the 2024 Gilmore Piano Festival

Published November 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
Pictures of several performers coming to the 2024 festival
The next Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival will take place in Kalamazoo and other West Michigan communities from April 26 - May 12, 2024, featuring top classical, jazz, and pop artists. Executive director Pierre van der Westhuizen joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the festival from start to finish. Listen for musical interludes which demonstrate the depth and breadth of the performers.

Part 1 of a conversation with Pierre van der Westhuizen
Part 2 of a conversation with Pierre van der Westhuizen
Gilmore Piano Festival