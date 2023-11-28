Introducing the 2024 Gilmore Piano Festival

The next Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival will take place in Kalamazoo and other West Michigan communities from April 26 - May 12, 2024, featuring top classical, jazz, and pop artists. Executive director Pierre van der Westhuizen joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the festival from start to finish. Listen for musical interludes which demonstrate the depth and breadth of the performers.

Part 1 of a conversation with Pierre van der Westhuizen Listen • 45:31