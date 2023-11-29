© 2023 WMUK
Chamber music's friendly roots on display on WMU Bullock Series

Published November 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST
A "String Day" hosted by the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music culminates at 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov 30 with a Bullock Series concert of chamber music featuring guest artists, faculty and students. Cara Lieurance spoke with the members of Duo Diorama, violinist Minghuan Xu and Winston Choi, about coming together to rehearse and perform a number of favorite works, including the Theme & Variations from the "Trout" Quintet.

Guest artists include violist Roger Chase, cellist Paul York and bassist Dale Anderson. Tickets are available at the door.
