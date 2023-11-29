Chamber music's friendly roots on display on WMU Bullock Series

A "String Day" hosted by the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music culminates at 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov 30 with a Bullock Series concert of chamber music featuring guest artists, faculty and students. Cara Lieurance spoke with the members of Duo Diorama, violinist Minghuan Xu and Winston Choi, about coming together to rehearse and perform a number of favorite works, including the Theme & Variations from the "Trout" Quintet.

Guest artists include violist Roger Chase, cellist Paul York and bassist Dale Anderson. Tickets are available at the door.