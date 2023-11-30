Guest artist Lauren Worsham lifts WMU talent in "Next Stop, Broadway"

Tony-nominated actress Lauren Worsham is this year's featured star in "Next Stop, Broadway," Western Michigan University's annual cabaret that showcases a special guest and the senior WMU musical theatre majors. One of those seniors is Tom Glodo, who recently appeared as Pierre in "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812." Worsham and Glodo talk about preparing the three performances at 7:30 pm, 11/30 - 12/2 in the Williams Theatre at the Gilmore Theatre Complex.

Worsham, who has an extraodinarily agile soprano voice, originated the role of Phoebe in "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," which earned her a Tony nomination in 2014. She also fronts a rock band with her husband, musician Kyle Jarrow, called Sky-Pony. She says she'll take some chances in her portion of the cabaret, trying some things that audiences haven't heard yet.

