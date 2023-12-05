Nefesh Mountain brings "Light and Love" tour to Kalamazoo

The innovated bluegrass/Americana duo Nefesh Mountain has brought their culturally Jewish melodies, stories and language to American roots music since 2014, to the delight and encouragement of fellow bluegrass-style musicians in Nashville and elsewhere. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, founders Doni Zazloff and Eric Lindberg say they have a tradition of touring in December's Hannukah season, and this year, their mission of sharing love and light is more important than ever.

More information on their tour, with links to tickets, is at the Nefesh Mountain website. Their group performs at 7 pm on Tuesday, Dec 5 at the Congregation of Moses in Kalamazoo.