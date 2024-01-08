Editor chat: The stories behind the stories in January's issue of Encore

Editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of Encore Magazine, which focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.

January's cover story by Zinta Aistairs is a snapshot of recent developments at the historic Jericho Building complex on Fulford Street. Owned by Krystal and Jeb Gast, they helped restore and renovated useable spaces that now house dozens of businesses. Aistairs also covered local author Bonnie Jo Campbell's newest novel "The Waters," which is now #1 on the Amazon bestsellers list.

Encore is available as a subscription and is readable online at www.encorekalamazoo.com.

