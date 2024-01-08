© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Editor chat: The stories behind the stories in January's issue of Encore

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 8, 2024 at 12:13 PM EST
At the Jericho Building Complex, signs point the way
Brian K. Powers
/
Encore Magazine
At the Jericho Building Complex, signs point the way

Editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of Encore Magazine, which focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.

January's cover story by Zinta Aistairs is a snapshot of recent developments at the historic Jericho Building complex on Fulford Street. Owned by Krystal and Jeb Gast, they helped restore and renovated useable spaces that now house dozens of businesses. Aistairs also covered local author Bonnie Jo Campbell's newest novel "The Waters," which is now #1 on the Amazon bestsellers list.

Encore is available as a subscription and is readable online at www.encorekalamazoo.com.

WMUK Culture Marie LeeEncore Magazine
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance