© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Ruben & Clay tour brings Nashon Holloway home to perform

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published January 10, 2024 at 5:11 PM EST
Nashon Holloway
Aragon Artists
Nashon Holloway

American Idol stars Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will perform at 7:30 pm in Miller Auditorium on Thursday, Jan 11 as part of the country-wide Ruben & Clay Tour. The concert will also spotlight Kalamazoo-raised Nashon Holloway, who will open the show with a solo performance, and then add vocals to Ruben & Clay's show. She talks to Cara Lieurance about how she became involved with the tour and her friendships with the headliners and the crew.

Holloway is focused on becoming a unique solo artist, and has been working on a new collection of songs. She plans to release an album in fall of 2024.

Tickets are available at this link.
Tags
WMUK Culture Nashon Holloway
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content