Ruben & Clay tour brings Nashon Holloway home to perform

American Idol stars Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will perform at 7:30 pm in Miller Auditorium on Thursday, Jan 11 as part of the country-wide Ruben & Clay Tour. The concert will also spotlight Kalamazoo-raised Nashon Holloway, who will open the show with a solo performance, and then add vocals to Ruben & Clay's show. She talks to Cara Lieurance about how she became involved with the tour and her friendships with the headliners and the crew.

Holloway is focused on becoming a unique solo artist, and has been working on a new collection of songs. She plans to release an album in fall of 2024.

Tickets are available at this link.