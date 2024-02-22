The Kalamazoo Concert Band’s literary-themed concert will feature Andy Mozina and Bonnie Jo Campbell

Prominent local authors Bonnie Jo Campbell and Andy Mozina are the featured guests at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 24 at Chenery Auditorium for a concert by the Kalamazoo Concert Band inspired by writing and literature. Designed by music director Tom Evans, it will feature readings from the authors’ latest books (Mozina’s Tandem and Campbell’s The Waters) and a discussion on the creative process in between musical selections. This is a bookstore & Bookbug will offer books to purchase at the free concert.

In the studio with Cara Lieurance, Evans, Mozina and Campbell talk about aspects of music and writing which will come together in this program. More information is available at the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.