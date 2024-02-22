© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Kalamazoo Concert Band’s literary-themed concert will feature Andy Mozina and Bonnie Jo Campbell

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 22, 2024 at 8:50 AM EST
Floating book and chair
Scott Boone via Flickr. License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/
Floating book and chair

Prominent local authors Bonnie Jo Campbell and Andy Mozina are the featured guests at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Feb 24 at Chenery Auditorium for a concert by the Kalamazoo Concert Band inspired by writing and literature. Designed by music director Tom Evans, it will feature readings from the authors’ latest books (Mozina’s Tandem and Campbell’s The Waters) and a discussion on the creative process in between musical selections. This is a bookstore & Bookbug will offer books to purchase at the free concert.

In the studio with Cara Lieurance, Evans, Mozina and Campbell talk about aspects of music and writing which will come together in this program. More information is available at the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Concert BandAndy MozinaBonnie Jo Campbell
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
