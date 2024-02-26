RADFest will celebrate 15 years with over 180 performers over 4 days

The 15th annual RADFest (Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival) will take place Feb 29 - Mar 3 in and around the home theater of Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers in downtown Kalamazoo's Epic Center. The festival has 180 artists from across the U.S. registered for the weekend, along with a number of international artists, Screen Dance films, a youth spotlight concert, masterclasses, workshops, and an Art Hop collaboration with the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo. "We're going to work like 10 million hours," says Wellspring executive director Kate Yancho. "But it's just so amazing to see the arts and culture community come together over contemporary and alternative dance in this way that it just doesn't happen in a lot of spaces."

Rachel Miller has been the curator of RADfest for several years. For the 15th anniversary, she decided to program an extra night: "Radfest gets close to 300 choreographic submissions, which means a lot of Michigan artists can get shut out of performing in Radfest, so my solution to that was having a Michigan-made concert so that Michigan artists could be featured." It's set for Thursday, Feb 29 in the Wellspring Theatre.

Tickets and more information are available at the Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers website.

