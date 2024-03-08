© 2024 WMUK
Both audio streams for WMUK 102.1 FM and Classical WMUK 89.9 FM are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Spelman College Glee Club celebrates centennial with tour; will stop in Battle Creek

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:57 AM EST
The Spelman College Glee Club
Spelman College
The Spelman College Glee Club

Dr. Kevin Johnson is celebrating 25 years as music director of the Spelman College Glee Club as the choir itself turns 100. A prolific arranger and composer, he tells Cara Lieurance he’s as surprised as anyone that his path led him to become the leader of a world-renowned choir of a women’s HBCU.

At 6 pm on Monday, Mar 11, the Spelman College Glee Club will give a free performance at First Congregational Church in Battle Creek, organized by the Second New Vision Outreach Ministry program of the Second Missionary New Baptist Church and in cooperation with other local churches, Kellogg Community College and other organizations. Johnson fills in the details on the program to be performed by the 45-member touring group.
