Spelman College Glee Club celebrates centennial with tour; will stop in Battle Creek

Dr. Kevin Johnson is celebrating 25 years as music director of the Spelman College Glee Club as the choir itself turns 100. A prolific arranger and composer, he tells Cara Lieurance he’s as surprised as anyone that his path led him to become the leader of a world-renowned choir of a women’s HBCU.

At 6 pm on Monday, Mar 11, the Spelman College Glee Club will give a free performance at First Congregational Church in Battle Creek, organized by the Second New Vision Outreach Ministry program of the Second Missionary New Baptist Church and in cooperation with other local churches, Kellogg Community College and other organizations. Johnson fills in the details on the program to be performed by the 45-member touring group.