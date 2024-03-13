© 2024 WMUK
Concert preview: New music's NOW Ensemble on WMU's Bullock Series

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 13, 2024 at 3:50 PM EDT
NOW Ensemble
Courtesy of the artist
NOW Ensemble

NOW Ensemble has an unusual orchestration — flute, clarinet, electric guitar, acoustic bass and piano — and a growing repertoire of new music written by and for their group. At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Mar 13 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University, NOW Ensemble will feature a new premiere on its program for the Bullock Series. It's called "Everybody Leaves If They Get The Chance," by Michigan composer Griffin Candey. Cara Lieurance and Jessi Philips spoke with Candey and NOW Ensemble founder Michael Ezrahi for a preview.

Tickets and more information are available at this link.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
