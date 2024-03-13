Concert preview: New music's NOW Ensemble on WMU's Bullock Series

NOW Ensemble has an unusual orchestration — flute, clarinet, electric guitar, acoustic bass and piano — and a growing repertoire of new music written by and for their group. At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Mar 13 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University, NOW Ensemble will feature a new premiere on its program for the Bullock Series. It's called "Everybody Leaves If They Get The Chance," by Michigan composer Griffin Candey. Cara Lieurance and Jessi Philips spoke with Candey and NOW Ensemble founder Michael Ezrahi for a preview.

Tickets and more information are available at this link.