Amphion, Anima and University Chorale offer spring concert

At Western Michigan University, spring is both a time of renewal and of goodbyes, as students finish their school years and leave campus. Themes of beginnings and endings are woven into the WMU Choirs Spring concert, a free event to be held at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 13. Conductors Kim Adams, WMU professor and director of choral activities and Jacob Berglin, assistant professor of music education join Cara Lieurance to highlight the music and outline the opportunities for singing provided by the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music.