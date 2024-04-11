© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WMUK 89.9-FM is operating at reduced power. Listeners in parts of the region may not be able to receive the signal. It can still be heard at 102.1-FM HD-2. We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore the signal to full power.
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Amphion, Anima and University Chorale offer spring concert

WMUK
Published April 11, 2024 at 5:45 PM EDT
Spring daffodils
Public domain, via Flickr
Spring daffodils

At Western Michigan University, spring is both a time of renewal and of goodbyes, as students finish their school years and leave campus. Themes of beginnings and endings are woven into the WMU Choirs Spring concert, a free event to be held at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Apr 13. Conductors Kim Adams, WMU professor and director of choral activities and Jacob Berglin, assistant professor of music education join Cara Lieurance to highlight the music and outline the opportunities for singing provided by the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music.
Tags
WMUK Culture WMU Choirs